Lakers News: JJ Redick Reacts to LA’s Shooting Woes vs Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their third preseason game, this time to their division rivals, the Golden State Warriors, 111-97.
The Lakers lost every single quarter in Tuesday night's matchup, and it was an off-shooting night for the purple and gold. The Lakers shot the worst an NBA team could, 35.8 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three.
L.A. couldn't buy a bucket against the Warriors, and that was the deciding factor in the loss. After the game, head coach JJ Redick spoke about the shooting woes and said nights like that would happen, but it's important to stay the course and trust the offense moving forward.
"I was highly encouraged with the shots we got," Redick said. "It was when we didn't trust our offense and got a little stagnant... that was the beginning of that third quarter."
"We had 19 points in the third and A.D. [Anthony Davis] had eight on four straight possessions in iso ball, which I called those plays because he hadn't touched it. We didn't play good offense that quarter."
The Lakers' defense wasn't any better, as they allowed 52 points in the paint to a team without any physical or dominant big man on their roster.
Aside from turnovers, the Warriors won every major stat line; they committed two more turnovers than L.A., 14-12. However, they shot better than the Lakers, shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three, and they outrebounded L.A. 55-50.
With less than a week until the start of the regular season, Redick was asked what this team needs to take the biggest steps on, and he said he feels like they are ready.
"We're ready. We just need to continue to build trust in what we're doing. Again, I'll rewatch it, but our off-ball rolls are very clear. We practiced that; we worked on it again today. When we made stuff up, they hurt us. So you just have to trust it. We'll continue to clean up some stuff in the transition defense, which wasn't particularly good."
The Lakers only have two more preseason games left. They will play back-to-back games on Thursday against the Phoenix Suns and then Friday against the Warriors to close out the preseason.
The key for the Lakers moving forward is to sharpen up the offense, transition defense, and trust Redick's plan moving forward.
