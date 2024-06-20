Lakers News: JJ Redick's ESPN Colleague Wants Him To Avoid LA Head Coaching Job
The Los Angeles Lakers still don't have a coach despite the NBA Draft being a week away. They have been interviewing candidates for the last month plus but still haven't settled on anyone.
Former NBA guard JJ Redick has been the frontrunner for the position but to this point, no offer has been made to him. There have been those who question the fit between the two sides, including some of Redick's colleagues at ESPN.
Former NBA center Udonis Haslem appeared on ESPN's morning show Get Up and seemed to be pushing Redick toward taking the open Detroit Pistons job over the Lakers one. He mentioned a conversation he had with Redick recently.
"I actually told JJ to his face, listen, problem you're going to deal with is most NBA players nowadays worry is the things they can't control. And now you're going to walk into a locker room of guys that are going to worry about the things they can't control. What's going on in the podcast? What's going on behind the scenes in conversations with LeBron? These are the things you're going to have deal with when you walk in there. Don't worry about that, go to Detroit, trim the fat."
While it may be a little strange at first for Redick to enter the Lakers locker room if he does get the job, the front office will have likely vetted everything. They know how this all may look from the outside so they will want to get ahead of it early on.
While the Pistons job would be much less pressure for a first-time head coach, Redick has never shied away from a challenge. He would get to coach a team with two of the best players in the NBA on the roster and then could help bring the Lakers back to the promised land.
Being the coach of the Lakers isn't for everyone but there seems to be some hesitancy with this process so far. All in all, it seems that Los Angeles may be getting close to announcing their next head coach.
