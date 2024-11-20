Lakers News: JJ Redick Shares Injury Updates on Two Key Players
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick provided an update on two key injured players: forward Rui Hachimura and center Jaxson Hayes.
Redick said that he hopes Hachimura will be back within the next week and he is hopeful that Hayes will be back within the next few games.
Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell shared the news via social media.
Redick also added that Hayes has returned to on-court activity since tweaking his ankle a week ago.
L.A. initially provided a 1-2 week recovery for Hayes, which is expected to be met.
Both Hayes and Hachimura have been ruled out of Tuesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. Hachimura has been ruled out due to an ankle injury. He will miss his fourth straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a sprained right ankle.
Hachimura's next chance to suit up will be on Thursday when they take on the Orlando Magic.
Hayes will miss his fourth consecutive game due to an ankle injury. The Lakers have been very thin at the frontcourt position, and the loss of Hayes doesn't help at all.
The Lakers are missing key players in those positions, such as Hayes, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Hachimura.
Luckily, Anthony Davis' brilliance and Christian Kolko's minutes have been huge for the Lakers. The other frontcourt mates, like Cam Reddish and rookie Dalton Knecht, have also been huge for L.A.
Ever since moving to the starting lineup, Reddish has provided excellent defense for the Lakers. Knecht has caught fire from beyond the arc and has also been solid on the defensive end.
The Lakers could use all the help they can get for those frontcourt positions, and luckily, they have had these players not only step up but be difference-makers this early in the season.
The Lakers will look for their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday to improve to a stellar 10-4 record against the Jaz.
The Jazz may be one of the weaker teams in the league, but they have some talented players who could shine bright on any given night.
Los Angeles needs to come prepared because if they don't, they could suffer their first home loss of the season.
The Lakers will trout out a starting lineup featuring Davis, LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Knecht, and Reddish.
Tip-off is set at 7:30 p.m. PT.
