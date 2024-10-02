Lakers News: JJ Redick Wants Anthony Davis to Make Massive Change
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has brought a new vision to the team, and a significant part of it revolves around maximizing Anthony Davis’ offensive potential. Since stepping into the role, Redick has made it clear that he wants Davis to be a more prominent focal point in the Lakers’ offense, encouraging him to expand his game, especially by shooting more three-pointers.
Redick's strategy marks a shift from former coach Darvin Ham's approach, where Davis often played closer to the basket, wasn't heavily featured from long-range, and would go stretches without touching the ball.
Redick’s reasoning for this change is inspired by Davis' versatile skill set. While Davis has established himself as a dominant interior presence due to his size, agility, and defensive prowess, Redick believes that fully unleashing his perimeter game will make the Lakers even more dangerous.
“He’s been on me all summer about shooting 3s,” Davis said. “Even [in] the Olympics when I [made] a 3, he’ll text me ‘That’s what I wanna see,’ things like that. So for him, it’s definitely gonna be just shooting more 3s.”
During interviews, Redick talked about how Anthony Davis is a matchup nightmare and what maximizing a player like him could do for the Lakers.
“Anthony has the ability to stretch the floor and create mismatches, when a player of his caliber can step out and hit threes, it opens up so many options for the team, especially with the kind of shooting and playmaking we already have."
Throughout his career, Davis has shown flashes of being a competent three-point shooter, although consistency has been a bit of an issue. During the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Davis hit critical threes to help lift the Lakers on their 2020 championship run. However, under Ham, Davis often shied away from taking regular attempts from deep, preferring to dominate the paint and mid-range.
Redick's approach seems to be geared toward giving Davis more freedom on the offensive end and making him more involved in every facet of the offense. Rather than simply being a post-up threat or lob target, Davis is expected to be a floor-spacer and playmaker. This adjustment also aims to ease the load on LeBron James, who has carried much of the offensive burden in recent seasons.
The Lakers have more offensive firepower than they have shown under Ham, and it seems like coach Redick is aware of the potential of this roster. If Davis can find some confidence and consistency shooting the basketball from distance, the Lakers could be a legitamate contender in the Western Conference.
More News: Lakers' Anthony Davis Reflects on 'Surreal' Experience of Being Teammates with Bronny James