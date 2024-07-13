Lakers News: JJ Redick, While Not Coaching in Summer League, Explains His Calling
The Los Angeles Lakers took a massive gamble this offseason, hiring former NBA guard JJ Redick to become the next head coach. Despite his having no experience coaching at any high level, Los Angeles believes that he is the right man for the job.
Redick explained why he always felt like he should become a head coach. He mentioned that it's partly due to him being a sicko.
Redick has wanted to be a coach for a long time and when the Lakers job opened up, it was the perfect opportunity for him. He is entering into a pressure-cooker of a job but he seems ready for the challenges ahead of him.
The Lakers expect greatness from both the players and the head coach so anything short of winning the title will be seen as a failure. While there will be some growing pains, Redick is confident that he can take this franchise to the next level.
With stars such as LeBron James and Anthony Davis still on the roster, the Lakers will have a fighting chance every time out on the floor. Redick will have to figure out how to maximize the roster but his basketball knowledge will likely come in handy despite his lack of experience.
