Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Has Stunning Reaction to LeBron James Unfollowing Him
The NBA is a fraternity that spans generations. Old school or new school, NBA players are connected forever, and in this new era of basketball, players seem to be closer than they ever were. Social media has done wonders for the game, for better or for worse, and current and former players keep in touch through that medium.
However, in this tightly-knit community, not every current or former player shares a mutual fondness. And when you're LeBron James, every move you make is under the microscope, scrutinized by fans and critics alike.
On Friday, fans noticed the Lakers superstar unfollowing former NBA champion and James's teammate, Kendrick Perkins, on social media. NBA Alerts shared via Twitter/X.
On Saturday, Perkins took notice of the tweet and made a stunning comment regarding James' unfollowing.
James' unfollowing comes after Perkins' comments made about him when James was praising his former teammate and Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving.
Perkins went on ESPN's NBA Today and said James' comments regarding Irving were all about himself.
"Here we go again. Bron weaseling his way into somebody else's moment. Like, this is not about you. Your team is at home. This is about the Mavs and the Celtics. Yet, your so mad and disappointed that you're not Kyrie Irving's running mate anymore. Here we go again."
Perkins was one of the many commentators who were highly critical of James publicly whenever discussed. However, over the past few months, Perkins has been far from that regarding James, and it feels like Perkins' recent comments were the straw that broke the camel's back.
Perkins played 14 seasons in the NBA and was teammates with James for two seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Perkins must've struck a nerve.
