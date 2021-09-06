Lakers News: Kendrick Perkins Knows Who’s the Better Player Between Durant and LeBron

The KD-LeBron debate has been going on for the past five years.

Ever since the 2017 Cleveland–Golden State rivalry intensified, the debate between the better player of Kevin Durant and LeBron James has been hotly contested on television debate shows and fans alike.

James has always proved doubters wrong throughout his career. Prior to his high ankle sprain injury last season, he was third in the running for league MVP according to title odds in Vegas. His age (36) may be older to other professional athletes, but James is no ordinary human and nobody should doubt what he can do.

Recently, Kendrick Perkins was on Bally Sports talking with journalist Brandon Scoop Robinson.

“Here’s the thing, Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world. We’re talking about a guy that’s going on Year 19. I don’t really know if LeBron James even cares about being the best player in the world anymore, going on at the age of 37, right? So, it’s about time that somebody finally stepped up to the plate and dethrone him because he’s been carrying the torch for so long.”

James is entering the latter stages of his career, but he is still playing at a very high level. There's no telling if James wanted to prove he is still the best, but this season would be the perfect time for the Lakers to win No. 18 and prove all the doubters wrong again.