September 16, 2021
Lakers News: Klutch Sports' Rich Paul Told Agents That LeBron James and Anthony Davis Are Going to Play the 4 and 5 Spots.

The Lakers may be going small to spread the floor.
Ever since acquiring Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards, it appears LeBron James and Anthony Davis told him they would be willing to slide into the front court positions of the four and five.

According to Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, this notion is for real.

The reasonings behind this could be many. It would spread the floor a lot for Westbrook to be the playmaker he has been his whole career, and it would make the Lakers even more deadly in transition, using their speed as an advantage. 

What makes this doable for LA is that they beefed up their depth at the big man positions, acquiring Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan. They could be used as second team big men at the same time, or more likely they would take turns filling in spots as Davis or James rested. Carmelo Anthony and Trevor Ariza are also both capable of playing the three or four position. This gives the Lakers the ability to play big or small, depending on the team matchup. After all, adaptability is a key component to championship basketball. 

