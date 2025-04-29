Lakers News: Kobe Bryant and Gianna Mural Vandalized in Shocking Act
A mural honoring the NBA and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, was vandalized in a shocking act on Tuesday.
The mural was defaced with graffiti in Downtown Los Angeles.
ABC 7 Eyewitness News shared the news via X.
According to ABC 7, neighbors were the first to discover the landmark covered in graffiti and obscenities.
Here's a video of the before and after of the mural.
The mural is located at the corner buildings of 14th and Main Streets.
It remains uncertain who was responsible for the vandalism, but a GoFundMe campaign has since been launched to support efforts in restoring the mural.
This mural is one of many across the city of Los Angeles alone. Bryant was a beacon for Los Angeles because of what he did for the city on the coast as a Laker and beyond.
It's an understatement to call Bryant a beloved figure in Los Angeles. In a way, he was a family member, and everyone acted as such when he, his daughter, and seven others tragically passed in January 2020.
The Philadelphia native made his mark in Los Angeles, especially on the court, bringing five titles to L.A., a two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, 15-time All-NBA Team, 12-time All-Defensive Team, 2008 NBA MVP, a member of the 75th NBA Anniversary team and won an Oscar in 2018.
Bryant was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets No. 13 overall in the 1996 NBA Draft but traded to the Lakers on draft night. At the time, drafting a player out of high school, especially a non-big man, was viewed as a high risk.
While it took some time for Bryant to develop, his hunger and drive for the game was never a question. Once Bryant was given an opportunity to showcase his skills night in and night out, it was his job to lose at that point, and he never did.
