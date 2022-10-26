It's not everyday you get to play alongside one of the greatest basketball players of all time in Kobe Bryant, but that's exactly what the 14 year veteran Caron Butler had the chance to do. Although it was just for one season, the impact Bryant had on Butler has extended through the rest of his career and including his continued efforts as a coach.

Butler was apart of the tragic Lakers 2004-05 season, arguably the Lakers worst season with Bryant, but Bryant's relentless work ethic helped Butler's basketball career and mentality. Bryant finished with 27.6 points per game on 43% shooting from the field and made sure he laid it out on the floor each night.

Butler didn't mince words when talking of the lasting legacy Bryant had on him for his entire career (via All The Smoke).

"The reason I was an All-Star player, the reason why I'm in the coaching space, is because of my time spent with Kobe Bryant."

The two-time All-Star ended his career after the 2016 season but has now found himself on the Miami Heat coaching staff as an assistant coach. Butler has been with the team since 2020 where the team has had a 138-93 record (via StatMuse).

Butler will look to add a second NBA championship to his resumé (won with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011) as he plays out his coaching career with the Heat and may one day end up as a head coach for another team.