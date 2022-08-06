Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Dishes on LeBron James' Impact on His Career

Regardless of how some NBA fans feel about him, LeBron James undoubtedly makes the players around him better. James has a lot of on-court strengths, but elevating the play of his teammates is right near the top of his impressive tool chest. Over his 19-year career, LeBron has helped boost the careers of players who otherwise might have toiled at the end of benches.

It's a long list of players that includes names like Boobie Gibson, Mario Chalmers, but more recently, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma.

In a recent appearance on the Draymond Green Show, Kuzma explained the benefit of playing alongside an all-time like LeBron James.

“You’re on that team and you see that man being a professional, you’re going to fall in line. Because it’s a certain standard and you don’t want to let someone down who cares so much about winning. You want to be a part of that too."

The former Lakers forward noted that playing alongside LeBron was something that helped propel him to be a better player. Kuzma went from a volume scorer on a hapless Lakers team before LeBron's arrival to a rotation player on the 2020 championship team.

Kuzma was shipped to Washington in the Westbrook deal last summer, but shined in a larger role with the Wizards. He set a career-high in rebounds per game (8.5) and his second-highest scoring average (17.1 PPG).

LeBron isn't on his team anymore, but he's certainly taken some of those lessons from The King to heart.