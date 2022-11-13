Skip to main content

Lakers News: L.A. Now Tied For Worst Start In History Of Team

The Lakers keep taking punches and it doesn't look like they are getting up soon
The happy times are slowly slipping away for the Lakers as the team lost five games in a row for the second time this season. The 2-10 start to the season also ties for the worst start in the history of the franchise, a phrase many didn't expect to say coming into the season.

The early schedule hasn't been easy for the Lakers, but it doesn't excuse the Lakers poor shooting early into the season mounted by bad defense once the scoring came into place. Pretty much, it's been bad all around. 

The Lakers are now ranked with the Rockets for the worst record in the league and it took them just 12 games to be eight games below .500 when last season it took them 62 games. The mistakes need to be fixed and Darvin Ham is well aware of how bad the Lakers have looked (via Jovan Buha, The Athletic).

“It’s self-inflicted mistakes,” head coach Darvin Ham said. “Whether we’re fouling or we’re losing assignments or we turn the ball over. Again, we gotta be better. We gotta coach them harder. Coach them better.”

There was noise early when the schedule first came out and fans were predicting about how many games the Lakers would win. The Lakers beating the Nuggets wasn't apart of the question, but they prevailed, yet no fans would've predicted seeing the Lakers lose to the Kings.

The scheduled doesn't become anymore forgiving, and if the Lakers don't figure it out soon they could end up the worst team in the history of the franchise. 

