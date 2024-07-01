Lakers News: LA Among 3 Teams Trae Young Would Be Open To Joining Via Trade
As the Los Angeles Lakers continue the offseason, the front office is determined to add more talent across the roster. Following an early playoff exit, Los Angeles knows that they need to bring in better players to keep up with the rest of the NBA.
The Lakers have been linked with all sorts of players this summer already but one in particular has been a continued thought. That would be point guard Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta has thought about trading Young for a few seasons now but hasn't pulled the trigger quite yet. The team just moved on from guard Dejoune Murray though so the Hawks may keep Young for now.
But if the team does end up moving Young, he reportedly has a list of teams that he would prefer to be traded to, and the Lakers made the cut. NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports was the one to report the teams.
"The Hawks, of course, are expected to engage rival teams on trade scenarios for both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray throughout this offseason. The Lakers, Pelicans and Spurs remain three destinations that would be appealing to Young, league sources told Yahoo Sports."
While a trade for Young would likely take away most of the teams' assets for the future, it could benefit the Lakers in the present. He would give them a true third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis while setting Los Angeles up well for the post-James era.
A deal is probably unlikely at this point with Murray being dealt first but weirder things have happened. If the Lakers do want to go after Young, at least they know he would be willing to join them.
More Lakers: LeBron James Gave Lakers 'Short List' of Free Agents for Whom He'd Take Discount