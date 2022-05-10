Lakers News: LA Announces Invitees For First Pre-Draft Workout
Between all of the Lakers trade rumors and the team's head coaching search, next month's NBA draft on June 23rd has been on the back burner. Which makes sense considering that the Lakers don't have a pick in this year's draft.
However, Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves are two recent examples of the Lakers being able to unearth undrafted players who can contribute at the NBA level. On Monday, LA Times Dan Woike was reported the six NBA hopefuls who will be working out for the Lakers tomorrow.
DeVante' Jones - Guard (Michigan)
2022 College Stats
PPG: 10.3
RPG: 4.5
APG: 4.6
FG%: 46.3%
3PT%: 34.2%
FT%: 79.2%
Jeriah Horne - Forward (Tulsa)
2022 College Stats
PPG: 16.1
RPG: 6.9
APG: 1.5
FG%: 44.4%
3PT%: 41.5%
FT%: 83.8%
Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - Forward (UT-Arlington)
2022 College Stats
PPG: 4.7
RPG: 4.8
APG: 0.4
FG%: 67.4%
3PT%: 100% (1 attempt)
FT%: 85.7%
Jamaree Bouyea - Guard (Univ. of San Francisco)
2022 College Stats
PPG: 17.3
RPG: 5.0
APG: 4.0
FG%: 47.0%
3PT%: 36.7%
FT%: 75.5%
Jordan Usher - Guard (Georgia Tech)
2022 College Stats
PPG: 14.8
RPG: 6.5
APG: 2.9
FG%: 47.8%
3PT%: 34.2%
FT%: 72.2%
Grant Golden - Forward (Richmond)
2022 College Stats
PPG: 13.7
RPG: 6.0
APG: 2.9
FG%: 50.6%
3PT%: 28.0%
FT%: 70.6%