Lakers News: LA Announces Invitees For First Pre-Draft Workout

Between all of the Lakers trade rumors and the team's head coaching search, next month's NBA draft on June 23rd has been on the back burner. Which makes sense considering that the Lakers don't have a pick in this year's draft.

However, Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves are two recent examples of the Lakers being able to unearth undrafted players who can contribute at the NBA level. On Monday, LA Times Dan Woike was reported the six NBA hopefuls who will be working out for the Lakers tomorrow.