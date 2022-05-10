Skip to main content
Lakers News: LA Announces Invitees For First Pre-Draft Workout

Lakers News: LA Announces Invitees For First Pre-Draft Workout

The Lakers released what players will work out for the team leading up to the NBA Draft.

The Lakers released what players will work out for the team leading up to the NBA Draft.

Between all of the Lakers trade rumors and the team's head coaching search, next month's NBA draft on June 23rd has been on the back burner. Which makes sense considering that the Lakers don't have a pick in this year's draft.

However, Alex Caruso and Austin Reaves are two recent examples of the Lakers being able to unearth undrafted players who can contribute at the NBA level. On Monday, LA Times Dan Woike was reported the six NBA hopefuls who will be working out for the Lakers tomorrow.

DeVante' Jones - Guard (Michigan)

USATSI_17953596_168396005_lowres

2022 College Stats

PPG: 10.3

RPG: 4.5

APG: 4.6

FG%: 46.3%

3PT%: 34.2%

FT%: 79.2%

Jeriah Horne - Forward (Tulsa)

USATSI_17755361_168396005_lowres (1)

2022 College Stats

PPG: 16.1

RPG: 6.9

APG: 1.5

FG%: 44.4%

3PT%: 41.5%

FT%: 83.8%

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - Forward (UT-Arlington)

USATSI_17819446_168396005_lowres (1)

2022 College Stats

PPG: 4.7

RPG: 4.8

APG: 0.4

FG%: 67.4%

3PT%: 100% (1 attempt)

FT%: 85.7%

Jamaree Bouyea - Guard (Univ. of San Francisco)

USATSI_17919499_168396005_lowres

2022 College Stats

PPG: 17.3

RPG: 5.0

APG: 4.0

FG%: 47.0%

3PT%: 36.7%

FT%: 75.5%

Jordan Usher - Guard (Georgia Tech)

USATSI_17863929_168396005_lowres

2022 College Stats

PPG: 14.8

RPG: 6.5

APG: 2.9

FG%: 47.8%

3PT%: 34.2%

FT%: 72.2%

Grant Golden - Forward (Richmond)

USATSI_17932498_168396005_lowres

2022 College Stats

PPG: 13.7

RPG: 6.0

APG: 2.9

FG%: 50.6%

3PT%: 28.0%

FT%: 70.6%

Lakers: NBA Insider Condemns Idea of LA Trading LeBron James This Summer

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18015278_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Condemns Idea of LA Trading LeBron James This Summer

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_11874677_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Rapper Features CGI Kobe Bryant In Brand New Music Video

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_14088899_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Sacramento Hires Mike Brown; Mark Jackson Headed to LA?

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_18131982
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Explored Trading for Kyrie Irving This Past Season

By Brenna White22 hours ago
Westbrook James Davis
News

Lakers Don't Need to Be Favorites Next Season to Win It All Says NBA Analyst

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17956872_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Mark Jackson More Likely to Be Hired by Sacramento than LA

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17945250
News

Lakers: Phil Jackson is a 'Fan' of Russell Westbrook's Style of Play

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022
USATSI_17615329
News

Lakers Rumors: NBA Executives Dish on Anthony Davis' Trade Value

By Brenna WhiteMay 8, 2022