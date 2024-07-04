Lakers News: LA Cautious About Trading Away Draft Picks
So far, the Los Angeles Lakers have been quiet in free agency. Other than re-signing Max Christie, the Lakers haven't done much of anything. But it seems that there may be a reason for that fact.
NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski signaled that the Lakers are hesitant to move draft picks this summer. Los Angeles can trade its 2029 and 2031 picks in any trades this offseason.
If the Lakers want to make any meaningful moves to the roster, draft picks will have to be included. The new NBA requires teams to move draft picks to make any sort of addition, even for solid role players.
Los Angeles has been hesitant to give up the two remaining assets that they own and rightfully so. But if they want to give themselves a fighting chance next season, parting with at least one of them may be the answer.
With LeBron James returning and Anthony Davis still on the team, the Lakers owe it to the two stars to go for the home run play. Even upgrading the depth around them would be a better plan than running back the same team that saw an early playoff exit last season.
If Pelinka can't deliver this offseason, it will likely be more of the same for the Lakers come playoff time. The time is now to make a move and the clock is ticking.
More Lakers: LA Unveils 2024 Summer League Roster