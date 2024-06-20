Lakers News: LA Could Potentially Lose JJ Redick To Shocking East Squad
For as long as most can remember, former NBA guard JJ Redick has been the frontrunner for the Los Angeles Lakers open coaching job. The main reason he hasn't been hired yet by the team is that he was calling the NBA Finals for ESPN and didn't want to have any distractions within his responsibilities.
However, with the NBA Finals now over, Redick still hasn't been hired. It's strange, but the Lakers are notorious for slow-playing things over the years.
But what if part of the holdup is that another team was trying to steal Redick from Los Angeles? According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Detroit Pistons have an interest in Redick and a freshly opened head coaching position.
"James Borrego could be a name to watch, league sources told Yahoo Sports, as well as ESPN analyst JJ Redick. Redick is currently a prime candidate for the Lakers job, so it isn’t known how much traction Detroit could actually gain."
While many have speculated that the Lakers' job was Redick's to lose, he may turn his attention elsewhere. The pressure of coaching the Pistons is far less than the Lakers and he would get to be closer to the East Coast.
However, there's still a high chance that Redick will be named the head coach of the Lakers unless he flat-out turns the job down. If he were to do that, Los Angeles would have to go into scramble mode and find a coach soon.
The NBA Draft is coming up next week and having a coach in place is crucial. The Lakers have gone through a long process and hopefully, things wrap up here soon.
