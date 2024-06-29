Lakers News: LA Extends Young Guard Qualifying Offer, Making Him Restricted Free Agent
Ahead of his third pro season, 3-and-D Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Max Christie has been extended a $2.3 million qualifying offer from L.A. brass, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. He now becomes a restricted free agent, and is expected to draw some interest from rival squads looking to pry him away from Hollywood.
The 21-year-old out of Michigan State averaged just 4.2 points across 14.1 minutes for the Purple and Gold, albeit on a .427/.356/.783 slash line. He also pulled down 2.1 boards and dished out 0.9 assists, while appearing in 67 contests for the club (including seven starts).
Former Lakers head coach Darvin Ham arguably should have explored giving Christie more of a look than a one-way player like Cam Reddish, or point guards Ham tried to draft into ill-fitting shooting guard and even small forward small-ball roles a la Gabe Vincent and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Christie, among all of the young players on this team, really has a chance to blossom under a coach like J.J. Redick, who seems inclined to emphasize analytics and shooting next season. But maybe he'll look to spread his wings on another team with more guaranteed minutes than he might earn on this veteran Lakers club, which seems likely to add another wing via free agency this summer.
