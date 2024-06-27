Lakers News: LA Fans React to Dalton Knecht Draft Pick in First Round
The Los Angeles Lakers made arguably the surprise pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, taking wing Dalton Knecht out of the University of Tennesee with the No. 17 overall pick. Knecht was expected to be a lottery pick, with many mock drafts having him go top-10.
He fell likely due to his age but the Lakers will gladly take his talent. Knecht is a great shooter from beyond the three-point line and can simply play basketball at a very high level.
Many fans were anxious that Los Angeles wouldn't draft him after last season saw a similar situation play out. With him being a lottery-level talent to fall, Knecht can jump right into the Lakers rotation this coming season.
Many fans were excited about the pick, showing support for the team. Here are some of the better reactions across the board from the fans.
While it remains to be seen how Knecht will perform in the NBA, many believe that the Lakers may have gotten the steal of the draft. He was great at Tennesee and has continued to grow his talents each season.
He can be a plug-and-play type of player for new coach JJ Redick and he instantly becomes one of the better shooters on the team. If he can make an impact in his rookie season, Los Angeles will have gotten a true steal in this draft.
