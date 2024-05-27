Lakers News: LA Hall Of Famer Reflects on Missed Opportunity of His Time With LeBron James
During the early 2000s, the Los Angeles Lakers dominated the NBA. Los Angeles completed a three-peat from 2000-02, creating one of the best dynasties in NBA history. But it wouldn't last forever.
After the 2004 season, the Lakers traded away star center Shaquille O'Neal to the Miami Heat and ventured off with guard Kobe Bryant to lead the way. O'Neal went on to win a title with Miami before bouncing around the league for the rest of his career.
He did spend some time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, partnered with LeBron James. O'Neal reflected on some missed opportunities between him and James during their time together. He spoke on his own podcast about the pairing.
"If I had met him two years earlier, we definitely could’ve won.”
Pairing James up with a dominant big man like O'Neal was already scary, even with O'Neal toward the end of his prime. However, if the two got together earlier as O'Neal mentioned, it would have likely been similar to how he and Bryant were in the early 2000s.
"The way he ruled was, like, actually perfect. That's why, you know, when they talk about LeBron being one of the best ever, I do agree."
We will never know what could have happened between the two players but it's fun to think about. They could have been the next dynamic duo in the NBA but it just wasn't meant to be.
