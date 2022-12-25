Russell Westbrook spent the better part of the last six months with his name at the center of trade rumors. Then, almost suddenly, those rumors dissapeared.

Westbrook was playing much better basketball in his new role as the team's six man, and seemed to be sparking a Lakers team that really needed it. His play — combined with his expiring contract — ended up being more valuable for the Lakers, especially since the alternative likely involved trading a future first-round pick.

However, with trade season nearly upon us, Lakers insider Jovan Buha gave his thoughts on the likelihood of a trade involving the Lakers' six man.

"From my understanding, I think a Russ trade is probably off the table at this point," Buha said. "In most scenarios, they would have to attach two picks."

The idea of the Lakers trading two future first-round picks is less than ideal, especially when you consider the age of their stars — LeBron James is almost 38, Westbrook is 34 (and on an expiring contract) and Anthony Davis is 29 and injury-prone. It doesn't mean it would be out of the question to make that kind of deal if the right one came to fruition, but it does appear that they're more likely to continue playing with Westbrook as the six man, with an eye towards next offseason when his $47.1 million comes off the books.

It's really hard to go all in with Davis sidelined, and even more difficult to do it when you're 13-19 and not even in a play-in tournament spot. But if they get good news on Davis, and start to win some basketball games, we could see them start making some deals.