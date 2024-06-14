Lakers News: LA Interested in Bronny James's NBA Potential Following Draft Workout
One of the larger storylines heading into the 2024 NBA Draft is what will happen with USC Trojans freshman guard Bronny James. James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, declared for the draft and is expected to be taken in the second round of the process.
Despite a poor performance in his first season with the Trojans, Bronny is looking to make his mark in the NBA. The Lakers have been connected to him as a possible landing spot in the draft due to the idea of pairing him and his father up.
Los Angeles recently worked out Bronny for a pre-draft visit, giving him a chance to show them what he could do.
And according to Dan Woike of The LA Times, the Lakers are intrigued with his NBA potential following the workout.
"James worked out for the Lakers on Thursday, according to people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly. James’ athleticism, defensive potential and shooting at the Chicago draft combine have certainly interested the Lakers, who could help make history by pairing him with his father, LeBron James, should he return to the team in free agency this summer (if he opts out, as expected)."
If the Lakers do draft Bronny, they will need to be patient with his development. He isn't fully ready for the NBA at this second but has the skills to become a really impactful player in the league.
Bronny has the mindset of being a productive NBA player, something that not every prospect seems to have. He has endured a ton of criticism for being the son of a legend but has handled it with class and poise throughout the entire process.
