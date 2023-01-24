The Los Angeles Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world on Monday when they traded for former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. Hachimura will add a ton of length and versatility to the Lakers' lineup, and most importantly, a strong three-point presence.

The move was very solid for the Lakers, and you can read how we at All Lakers graded the move for both sides here. But an important piece of the trade is not only the immediate impact, but also the future. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers made the deal with the intention of signing Hachimura to a long term extension.

Hachimura turns 25 in a few weeks. He's due for an extension this offseason, as he gets set to enter restricted free agency. The Lakers want to bring him back, which would provide a huge boost to the team's roster. As of now, the Lakers have just three players under contract for next season — 38-year-old Lebron James, 30-year-old Anthony Davis (he'll be 30 in the offseason) and soon-to-be 20-year-old Max Christie. That's it.

So the young Hachimura would be a very solid addition to the team moving forward, as a lengthy wing who can space the floor. In his career, Hachimura is averaging 13 points on 47.9% shooting from the field and 35.6% shooting from deep. But last year, in 42 games, he shot an impressive 44.7% from deep.

If he can bring that kind of shooting to LA, he'll fit in perfectly alongside LeBron and AD. And his youth will be a perfect addition to a team that will likely be in the market for some veteran minimum contracts again next offseason.