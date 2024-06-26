Lakers News: LA May Trade Up in NBA Draft
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Lakers hold the No. 17 and No. 55 picks.
While all signs point to one player the Lakers may select with the No. 55 pick, the No. 17 pick is quite the opposite. The No. 17 pick can be used in many ways, and Los Angeles has many options. L.A. can move down, trade away the pick in a package deal, or even trade up. According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers may look to move up from 17. Woike shared that some rival executives believe L.A. will do their best to move up from their No. 17 pick.
"Some rival executives believe the Lakers could be aggressive in moving up in the first round. Two players they like, Providence's Devin Carter and Baylor's Ja'Kobe Walter, are expected to be picked ahead of No. 17," Woike writes. "If the Lakers stay at 17, Colorado forward Tristan da Silva and Baylor center Yves Missi are among the options."
Although this draft is considered among the weaker ones in at least the last few seasons, there could be some hidden gems. The Lakers could pick No. 8-12 to target Ron Holland along with Carter and Walter, who Woike mentioned.
The Lakers' chances of making a trade are quite high, whether moving up or trading away the pick entirely. Nonetheless, a move will be made in hopes of improving the team as we approach the thick of the offseason.
More Lakers: How to Watch Critical 2024 NBA Draft for LA