Skip to main content
Lakers News: LA Rams Hilariously Call Out LeBron James in Training Camp Video

Lakers News: LA Rams Hilariously Call Out LeBron James in Training Camp Video

NFL training camp is underway, and the LA Rams took the time to call out Lakers star LeBron James.

NFL training camp has officially begun and although there's plenty of hard work to be done, teams do what they can to keep things loose after practice. For the LA Rams, that includes challenging players to score on a mini basketball hoop to let the defending champions have some fun. The Rams video also included a tongue-in-cheek call out to Lakers superstar LeBron James, who's never been afraid to to respond on anything and everything on social media.

The video, posted on the LA Rams official Instagram account, showed players shooting jumpers and hammering dunks on the mini hoop along with the caption:

"@kingjames has 24 hours to respond."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As of midday on Thursday, James hasn't chirped back at the Rams, but LeBron showing up to a Rams training camp practice this summer wouldn't exactly be a shock to anyone.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

USATSI_18694537_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Sign Forward Jay Huff to Training Camp Deal

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LA Insider Says LeBron James Not Signing Extension Will Be a LA 'Circus'

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
talen horton tucker usa today 10-6-21
News

Lakers Exploring Buddy Hield Trade Package Involving Talen Horton-Tucker

By Ryan Menzie7 hours ago
USATSI_18689933_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Shaq's Son, Shareef O'Neal, Inks Six-Figure Deal with G-League Team

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_18153302
News

Lakers Rumors: Nets Beat Writer Provides Latest Intel on Kyrie Irving

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
Memphis Tigers Assistant Coach Rasheed Wallace yells out to his team during their game against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at FedExForum on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Jrca9685
News

Lakers: Kevin Garnett Continues to Roast LA After Latest Rasheed Wallace News

By AJ GonzalezJul 27, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Apr 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) sits on the bench before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lakers Rumors: Three Teams Have Explored Potential Russell Westbrook Deals

By AJ GonzalezJul 27, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_13947137_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard Linked to Brooklyn Nets by NBA Insider

By Eric EulauJul 27, 2022 3:00 PM EDT