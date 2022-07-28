Lakers News: LA Rams Hilariously Call Out LeBron James in Training Camp Video

NFL training camp has officially begun and although there's plenty of hard work to be done, teams do what they can to keep things loose after practice. For the LA Rams, that includes challenging players to score on a mini basketball hoop to let the defending champions have some fun. The Rams video also included a tongue-in-cheek call out to Lakers superstar LeBron James, who's never been afraid to to respond on anything and everything on social media.

The video, posted on the LA Rams official Instagram account, showed players shooting jumpers and hammering dunks on the mini hoop along with the caption:

"@kingjames has 24 hours to respond."

As of midday on Thursday, James hasn't chirped back at the Rams, but LeBron showing up to a Rams training camp practice this summer wouldn't exactly be a shock to anyone.