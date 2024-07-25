Lakers News: LA Remains Interested in Perfect Longtime Trade Target
As the 2024 offseason continues, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown no sign of life. They are one of three teams that have yet to sign a free agent, and by the looks of it, that may remain the case. The Lakers have zero room to sign a free agent, so they can only improve the team via trade.
The Lakers have been active in the trade market, but nothing has yet to materialize. Nonetheless, the Lakers are seeking a trade that could put them over the top, and their interest in longtime trade target Bruce Brown, the Toronto Raptors guard, remains, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.
"The Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams that showed interest in Brown last season, sources said, and Los Angeles maintains interest in him this offseason," wrote Siegel.
The Raptors picked up the $23 million option on Brown's contract earlier this summer. The Lakers were interested in Brown last offseason, but he quickly signed with the Indiana Pacers, who traded him to Toronto before the 2024 trade deadline.
The Lakers' only significant move this offseason was drafting rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, as well as resigning Max Christie and LeBron James. Other than that, it's been a rather disappointing offseason, but that could be all change if the Lakers could land an upgrade in guard like Brown.
The 27-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three. Brown may not be coming off a promising season, but that could potentially change with a top team in the league.
