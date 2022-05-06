Lakers News: LA Requests Permission to Interview Toronto Raptors Assistant

On Thursday, news broke that the Lakers have added another assistant coach to their list of potential names to fill their head coaching vacancy. The Athletic's Shams Charania provided the scoop.

"Sources tell me the Lakers are planning to interview Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as part of the search for their next head coach. Griffin joins assistant Darvin Ham as two known candidates so far for the job. Expect Lakers management patient, diligent approach to this coaching search."

Griffin has been a NBA assistant since 2008. He's spent time with the Bucks, Bulls, Magic, Thunder, and most recently, the Raptors.

As a player, Griffin was an undrafted free agent who latched on with the Celtics. The 6'5" guard would end up playing for five different teams across his nine-year NBA career.