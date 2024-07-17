Lakers News: LA Rival Wanted To Join Team as a Child
The Los Angeles Lakers relinquished a tie between themselves and the Boston Celtics this past season for the most NBA titles in history. With the Celtics defeating the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, Boston reclaimed the top spot in league history.
Los Angeles just tied the Celtics in 2020 but only four years later, Boston jumped back in front. The Celtics are led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Browns, with Tatum having a connection to the Lakers.
Tatum grew up a massive fan of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant and he has spoken about wanting to be a member of the Lakers previously. In fact, Tatum posted a list of goals that he wrote in 4th grade, including a piece where he wanted to be traded to the Lakers at some point.
Tatum is a legend in Boston now after helping to deliver a title so the likelihood of him ever coming to the Lakers is low. If he ever does join Los Angeles, it would likely be in his final years, just to be able to say he put the purple and hold on.
Los Angeles had a chance to draft Tatum but instead chose guard Lonzo Ball ahead of him. Ironically, the Lakers also had a chance to draft Brown as well but took forward Brandon Ingram ahead of him.
Both Ball and Ingram helped the Lakers land Anthony Davis, who led the team to a title in 2020. Everything worked out in the end but the idea of Tatum potentially joining the Lakers down the line still remains a big question.
