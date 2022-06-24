Lakers News: LA Selects Max Christie In Second Round of 2022 NBA Draft

The Lakers took their first step in trying to inject some more youth onto the roster. After acquiring the number 35 pick from the Orlando Magic earlier in the day, the Lakers selected Max Christie out of Michigan State.

Max Christie was a one-and-done at Michigan State and averaged 9.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game in 30.8 minutes per game. Christie converted 31.7% of his three-point shots, but scouts believe he could develop into a quality NBA shooter. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Christie drew high praise from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor for his "smooth shooting mechanics" and is a willing passer. But both O'Connor and ESPN college basketball expert noted that Christie needs more time to develop.

O'Connor highlighted Christie's ability to defend - something the Lakers definitely need.

"Versatile defender with the blend of quickness and length to contain multiple positions. He plays hard and has excellent fundamentals, meaning there aren’t any qualities he lacks to excel as a multi-positional stopper."

The Ringer's NBA draft guru also provided some additional analysis on Christie's shooting ability.

"Capable shooter off the bounce. Though he largely pulls up from midrange using one or two dribbles, he could someday develop a side-dribble 3. He also flashes potential hitting contested shots off the bounce, including fadeaways and spin moves."

The Lakers still have plenty of holes in the roster they'll need to fill, but if things break right, Max Christie should certainly get some minutes, despite needing plenty of development time.