Skip to main content
Lakers News: LA Selects Max Christie In Second Round of 2022 NBA Draft

Lakers News: LA Selects Max Christie In Second Round of 2022 NBA Draft

The Lakers drafted guard Max Christie in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Lakers drafted guard Max Christie in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The Lakers took their first step in trying to inject some more youth onto the roster. After acquiring the number 35 pick from the Orlando Magic earlier in the day, the Lakers selected Max Christie out of Michigan State. 

Max Christie was a one-and-done at Michigan State and averaged 9.3 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game in 30.8 minutes per game. Christie converted 31.7% of his three-point shots, but scouts believe he could develop into a quality NBA shooter. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Christie drew high praise from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor for his "smooth shooting mechanics" and is a willing passer. But both O'Connor and ESPN college basketball expert noted that Christie needs more time to develop.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

O'Connor highlighted Christie's ability to defend - something the Lakers definitely need. 

"Versatile defender with the blend of quickness and length to contain multiple positions. He plays hard and has excellent fundamentals, meaning there aren’t any qualities he lacks to excel as a multi-positional stopper."

The Ringer's NBA draft guru also provided some additional analysis on Christie's shooting ability. 

"Capable shooter off the bounce. Though he largely pulls up from midrange using one or two dribbles, he could someday develop a side-dribble 3. He also flashes potential hitting contested shots off the bounce, including fadeaways and spin moves."

The Lakers still have plenty of holes in the roster they'll need to fill, but if things break right, Max Christie should certainly get some minutes, despite needing plenty of development time.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18154021_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Now Likely to Push for Sign-and-Trade Says Insider

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_12930597_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: How to Watch the NBA Draft Live

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_13728300_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Draft Expert Lists Three Players LA Should Target with No. 35 Pick

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Why LA Doesn't Have to Make a Trade to Get Kyrie Irving This Summer

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LA Acquires Second Round Pick in NBA Draft

By Eric Eulau9 hours ago
USATSI_18097427_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Expected to Pursue Nicolas Batum in Free Agency

By Staff Writer12 hours ago
USATSI_12319211_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving Have Been In 'Contact' About LA Reunion

By Staff WriterJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18033160
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Links Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to LA As Potential Free Agent Target

By Brenna WhiteJun 22, 2022