Lakers News: LA Signs Pair of Five-Year College Players to Deals

The Lakers roster is all but solidified, but LA currently has one spot remaining on their NBA roster. They've supposedly had "productive" talks with veteran forward Carmelo Anthony about a possible sequel in Los Angeles, but the Lakers announced a pair of signings that suggest they might be using the final roster spot to continue the youth movement.

On Sunday, the Lakers announced that they had signed guard Javante McCoy and forward Fabian White Jr. to Exhibit-10 contracts. Both players were on the Lakers summer league roster.

An Exhibit-10 contract is a one-year, non-guaranteed, minimum-salary contract that doesn't count against a team's salary cap. The deals allow McCoy and White Jr. to compete for a roster spot in training camp. NBA training camps typically begin in the middle of October.

Javante McCoy

McCoy played for Boston University for five seasons. Primarily used as a scoring guard, McCoy averaged 17.4 PPG and shot 42.5% from three in his final year for the Terriers.

McCoy was a three-time All-Patriot league team selection and also earned two selections to the All-Patriot Tournament team. In 147 games at Boston University, McCoy averaged 13.1 PPG and posted a 45.4% field-goal percentage.

Fabian White Jr.

White is another decorated non-power-five conference basketball standout. The 6'8" forward earned All-AAC team honors in his senior year. He also collected the AAC Tournament MVP award. White was a key piece for a Houston team that made it to the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAAM basketball tournament.

Both White and McCoy are names to keep an eye on this fall for Lakers fans.