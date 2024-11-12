Lakers News: LA Star Guard Misses Tuesday Practice, Wednesday Game Status Uncertain
Los Angeles Lakers star guard D'Angelo Russell did not practice on Tuesday due to an illness.
ESPN's Dave Mcmenamin reported on the news via Twitter/X.
Russell's status for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies is uncertain.
Russell, who started the season as a starter, was moved to the last Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Russell is averaging 16.5 points per game, two rebounds, two assists, and 0.5 steals off the bench.
