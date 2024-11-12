All Lakers

Lakers News: LA Star Guard Misses Tuesday Practice, Wednesday Game Status Uncertain

Ricardo Sandoval

Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and guard Austin Reaves (15) celebrate against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) and guard Austin Reaves (15) celebrate against the Memphis Grizzlies in the fourth quarter during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers star guard D'Angelo Russell did not practice on Tuesday due to an illness.

ESPN's Dave Mcmenamin reported on the news via Twitter/X. 

Russell's status for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies is uncertain. 

Russell, who started the season as a starter, was moved to the last Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Russell is averaging 16.5 points per game, two rebounds, two assists, and 0.5 steals off the bench. 

This story will be updated...

