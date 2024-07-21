Lakers News: LA Teammate Reacts to LeBron James' USA Basketball Game Winner
The Los Angeles Lakers have two superstars leading the charge for Team USA in this year's Olympic games: Anthony Davis and LeBron James. These two stars have been pivotal for Team USA, and that was evident during their nail-biting win over South Sudan on Saturday, 101-100. Team USA narrowly escaped a huge upset, all thanks to James.
The 39-year-old had the ball in his hands in the final seconds and made the go-ahead layup to give Team USA the lead, which led to a victory. The whole world was watching, although it was just an exhibition game, including Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt was in awe, like we all were, at James' game-winning bucket.
For those who missed it, here is James' go-ahead layup.
James had his best game of the summer thus far, recording 25 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. On a team full of stars, James is still proving to be the best and brightest of them all.
James will enter his 22nd season in the NBA, and he is still widely regarded as one of the top players in the world. Although James gets the flowers and deservedly so, his running mate Davis was spectacular once again, recording 15 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.
The four-time NBA champion is still looked upon to lead his team to victory. Will it ever end? We sure hope not, at least not anytime soon.
