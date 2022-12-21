Anthony Davis is dealing with an injury that was initially expected to keep him out for a month. Then, reports came out that Davis could be sidelined for even longer, potentially two or three months. However, on Wednesday, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers are seeking additional opinions on their star big man, alluding to the fact that they don't really know how bad the injury is. Here's what McMenamin had to say:

"He’s not wearing a boot on the foot currently," McMenamin said. "Right now, I’m told the team is continuing to seek second opinion, third opinion in order to figure out a course of action to get his foot right, or in a place where he could contribute to the team."



The fact that AD is not currently wearing a boot is surprising. If he's able to walk normally, and doesn't need the support of a boot, you'd think the injury may not be as bad as initially expected.

However, the Lakers also want to be especially careful with their star big man, as he's had his fair share of injury issues throughout his career. Hopefully the Lakers can get some good news out of a second or third opinion, and potentially get AD back sooner than they thought.

But for now, they'll have to wait for additional opinions on the superstar, as he continues to get treatment on his injured foot.