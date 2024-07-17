Lakers News: LA Won't 'Trade Just to Trade' This Offseason
The 2024 offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers has been a snooze fest. The Lakers came into the summer with three draft picks to work with in a potential trade everyone assumed they'd make already. However, as we sit here in mid-July, the Lakers only have two draft picks to work with, and every spot on the roster is filled up.
A trade is vital for the Lakers if they want to make a deep playoff run and be contenders in a deep Western Conference. Although a trade would improve this team massively, they won't just make any trade. It needs to be the right trade to get this team back on track, and the front office realizes that. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said the Lakers have made it clear they won't make a trade just to make a trade.
"But the Lakers have made it clear they're not going to trade just to trade. They want it to be purposeful," said Buha. "They may only get one or two more swings with James and Davis. The bar for trading one of their first-round picks, let alone two, is high. That delicate calculus will likely determine how the James-Davis era ends, and how it's ultimately remembered."
The window for the LeBron James and Anthony Davis era is nearing its end. At best, the Lakers will have these two as a duo for the next two years, and as their roster is currently constructed, it is not a championship-level team. We've seen it in the last two playoff runs, and this team is virtually the same from last season.
A trade is now the only way this team can improve, and if the Lakers front office is hesitant to make one, for a good reason, L.A. will run it back. That's the last thing many wanted to see, but Rob Pelinka's hands seem tied.
As the roster stands, the Lakers have a full one with 15 players, all on guaranteed contracts. The front office has yet to sign or trade for any player that fits their needs, i.e., a solid big man, a 3&D wing, or an athletic starting or backup point guard. We've seen this movie before and know how it ends.
