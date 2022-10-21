Lakers News: Lakers Vets Praise Darvin Ham Early Into The Season

It's safe to say the Lakers will do whatever head coach Darvin Ham needs from them

The season has just begun and Lakers did not start off their season as they would've hoped, but it seems head coach Darvin Ham has already made a positive impact on the team. The Lakers found a new head coach after the firing of Frank Vogel and are trending for things to look up.

Among the assurances for things getting better lie on Anthony Davis and LeBron James for their full support of Ham. The vets having Ham's back goes a long way in such a brutal season (quotes via Marc J. Spears, Andscape).

"I love him and his system. He is one of those coaches you would run through a brick wall for. He got your back to make you work hard for him. He's definitely a player's coach. He's been great for all of us. He lets us play freely offensively and keeps a defensive edge."

The Lakers will remain in the limelight all season long for their top NBA talent and being in Los Angeles. Of course anytime something goes wrong for the Lakers the media world will be the first to let everyone know.

With the disappointment from last season, the Lakers under Ham are poised to have a much better season.

"He is in a position where he should be," James said of Ham. "We're delighted, happy and fortunate for him to be on our side. He is going to have a long career as a head coach."

Ham still awaits his first win as head coach of the Lakers and will get another chance in a battle of LA against the Clippers on Thursday night.