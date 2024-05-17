Lakers News: Lead Candidate Reportedly Emerges for LA Head Coach Opening
After firing Darvin Ham, the Los Angeles Lakers have been searching for the new head coach of the team. Los Angeles has been doing their due diligence across candidates, including a few potential first-time head coaches.
One of the names that has gained traction is former NBA guard JJ Redick. Redick has seen his name rise around the NBA of late after his podcasts have been taking off. He is a brilliant basketball mind who seems ready to make the jump to the coaching ranks despite no prior experience.
One of his podcasts is with Lakers star LeBron James, sparking even more thought about him becoming the Lakers head coach. According to Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, Redick has emerged as the favorite to become the next head coach of the Lakers.
"Candidate interviews are close, but as of now, anything being discussed with certainty has been called “hypothetical” by candidates involved in the process. But despite what the Lakers are saying, many around the league view Redick as the favorite and offered varying levels of approval."
Even without any experience, it seems that Los Angeles may be ready to hand the reigns to Redick. There are mixed feelings on Redick taking the job but he seems to have the mindset for what it will take.
"Some see Redick as a bright, analytically driven basketball mind with a top understanding of the game and excellent communication and presentation skills."
If Redick is ultimately hired, the Lakers would need to fill his staff out with more experienced coaches to help ease the transition. But no matter who the Lakers hire, the roster will need to be upgraded this summer if the team wants to truly contend this coming season.
More Lakers: NBA Executives Question 'Gravitas' About JJ Redick When It Comes to LeBron James