Lakers News: LeBron James Agrees to Max Contract Extension

It took less than two weeks, but after a summer full of speculation, LeBron James has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to report the development.

"Sources: Four-time NBA champion LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million maximum contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, taking him under contract through 2024-25 season."

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski noted that the contract is a classic LeBron James "1+1" extension, with the second year of the deal being a player option.

"The two-year, $97.1M extension, which includes a 15 percent trade kicker, makes LeBron James the highest earning player in NBA history with $532M in guaranteed money. He surpasses Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant."

The James news is big domino for a Lakers franchise that desperately trying to contend for titles.

Now that LeBron has renewed his commitment to the franchise, the front office can focus their efforts on exploring potential Russell Westbrook trades since, it's far from a secret that LeBron James is not exactly thrilled with the prospect of another season playing alongside the prickly guard.

This is purely speculative, but LeBron James and Rob Pelinka surely had some conversations about the team's plans for Russ moving forward in the context of the Lakers viability to contend this coming season.

LeBron signing an extension signals that the 18-time All-Star still has some level of faith and confidence in the Lakers front office's ability to construct a team worthy of a contending for titles over