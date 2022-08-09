Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms

The Lakers have an iconic uniform that fans all across the globe can recognize. Purple and gold is a unique color combination, but more importantly, the slew of Hall-of-Famers that have played in a Lakers jersey during the organizations 75 years of existence is what really makes it an incredible jersey.

On Monday, the Lakers unveiled a new "Classic Edition" jersey that harkens back to the franchise's start in Minneapolis. The white jersey, adorned with gold and powder blue piping, is eerily similar to UCLA's colors, but the Lakers would contend that it's nearly a coincidence.

Fans reacted to the new jerseys with mixed reviews, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis are all in on the new threads that will be used as an alternate jersey.

In true 2022 fashion, Davis and LeBron had emoji-filled responses to the artwork, that features the two Lakers superstars standing side-by-side with Minneapolis legend George Mikan in the new jerseys. The custom artwork by Jack Perkins was posted by the Lakers official twitter account to accompany the announcement.

Next season will be a defining one for Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, punctuated with Davis playing in just 76 games over the past two seasons, the Lakers, along with new head coach Darvin Ham, will need to find a way to once again be a relevant playoff team.

Lakers fans are hoping to see plenty more wins this coming year, regardless of whichever uniform the team decides to wear on a given night.