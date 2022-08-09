Skip to main content
Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms

Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms

LeBron James and Anthony Davis both gave the Lakers new "classic edition" uniforms a rave review.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Lakers have an iconic uniform that fans all across the globe can recognize. Purple and gold is a unique color combination, but more importantly, the slew of Hall-of-Famers that have played in a Lakers jersey during the organizations 75 years of existence is what really makes it an incredible jersey.

On Monday, the Lakers unveiled a new "Classic Edition" jersey that harkens back to the franchise's start in Minneapolis. The white jersey, adorned with gold and powder blue piping, is eerily similar to UCLA's colors, but the Lakers would contend that it's nearly a coincidence. 

Fans reacted to the new jerseys with mixed reviews, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis are all in on the new threads that will be used as an alternate jersey.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In true 2022 fashion, Davis and LeBron had emoji-filled responses to the artwork, that features the two Lakers superstars standing side-by-side with Minneapolis legend George Mikan in the new jerseys. The custom artwork by Jack Perkins was posted by the Lakers official twitter account to accompany the announcement.

IMG_2823

Next season will be a defining one for Anthony Davis and LeBron James. 

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, punctuated with Davis playing in just 76 games over the past two seasons, the Lakers, along with new head coach Darvin Ham, will need to find a way to once again be a relevant playoff team.

Lakers fans are hoping to see plenty more wins this coming year, regardless of whichever uniform the team decides to wear on a given night. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_5119368_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Gilbert Arenas Gives LeBron James a Rare Compliment

By Ryan Menzie4 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Provides Hot Take on Russell Westbrook Situation

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_17034593_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Fans React to LA's New Classic Edition Jersey Drop

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
lakers court logo usa today
News

Lakers News: Franchise Unveils New Uniforms To Celebrate 75th Season

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18731713_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Wife Savannah Lose It on Superstar Over Track Suit

By Staff WriterAug 8, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17523169_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Watch Russell Westbrook Put On Slam Dunk Show at Basketball Camp

By Ricardo SandovalAug 8, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_9174193_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Coach Compares Kyrie Irivng to LA Legend Kobe Bryant

By Ricardo SandovalAug 7, 2022 11:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17944758_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Member of '20 Title Team Says Showtime Squad Would Dominate in this Era

By Ricardo SandovalAug 7, 2022 9:30 PM EDT