Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis Featured on Injury Report Before Kings Game
The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a big win against the Memphis Grizzlies thanks to excellent play from power forward Anthony Davis and the return of LeBron James after missing two games due to injury.
Davis recorded 40 points, 16 total rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block. Meanwhile, James proved why he's a living legend with 18 points, eight total rebounds, eight assists, two blocks, and one steal.
Now, heading into important games against the Sacramento Kings, both Davis and James have been mentioned on the Lakers' injury report, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Fortunately, it looks like both star players will be able to make it on the court.
Despite suffering from left plantar fasciitis, Davis has been reported as probable for Thursday's game. Meanwhile, James has been listed as questionable due to left foot injury management. That being said, it's likely we'll see him lace up against Sacramento since he was able to play on Dec. 15.
Additionally, four players are listed as out: power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot surgery recovery), forward Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery), center Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain/contusion), and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain).
Guard Bronny James and forward Maxwell Lewis are with the South Bay Lakers, LA's G League affiliate.
While it's nerve-wracking seeing both Davis and James on the injury report, it's good that they are both still able to play since they are Los Angeles' primary offensive weapons.
So far this season, James has been averaging 22.8 points, 9.1 assists, and eight total rebounds, proving to still be the leader for the team.
Davis has been having an MVP-caliber season on both sides of the court, averaging 27.8 points, 11.4 total reboundds, 3.3 assists, two blocks, and 1.2 steals per game.
Needless to say, it is noticeable whenever one of these players is missing from the rotation. And Los Angeles will need all the help they can get against Sacramento.
Currently, the Kings are sitting at No. 12 in the Western Conference with a 13-14 record. This puts them only a few games behind the Lakers.
On the other side, the Lakers are 14-12, right behind the Los Angeles Clippers, who are 15-12, and three teams that are 14-11. If the Lakers are able to come out on top in both of these games, this could have excellent implications for their playoff hopes.
