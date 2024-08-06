Lakers News: LeBron James Breaks Into Olympic Hoops History with Latest Win
LeBron James made history following the United States' win over Puerto Rico in the 2024 Paris Olympics. James moved into fourth all time in Olympics history for the most assists with 110.
James finished the contest on Saturday with 10 points, eight assists and six rebounds. The three-time medalist has a total of 110 assists throughout his four appearances at the Olympics.
The USA basketball veteran trails behind Saruna Jaskevicius (160 assists), Sarunas Marciulionis (121 assists), and Toni Kukoc (112 assists) on the all-time list. James surpassed former NBA player Manu Ginóbili who was fourth on the list with 107 assists.
FIBA ranked James in first on the Paris Olympics MVP ladder and the Lakers star ranks near the top in myriad categories for Team USA.
The Americans have a perfect 8-0 record, including exhibitions, and plan to bring home their fifth consecutive gold.
"We know what wins a FIBA game," Team USA coach Steve Kerr said told ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
"We are just completely focused on our defense ... and then the beauty of our team and the talent, the depth of our talent is that from one game to the next, we've got lots of guys who have the ability to get rolling."
This is James' fourth Olympics so he understands the international rules and what it takes to win a FIBA basketball game.
"It's just everybody has to be ready for your moment whenever it is," Steph Curry said.
James was certainly ready for his moment on Saturday when he surpassed Ginobili for fourth-most career assists in Olympics history. As a leader of Team USA, the basketball legend continues to play selfless basketball.
"It's important to focus on keeping that identity now that you're playing the best teams," Kerr said.
Team USA will be focusing on making things simple when it comes to the game plan when they face Brazil.
"We can make the game truly simple for us because we're so talented. Everybody just has the right mindset," Team USA's Bam Adebayo said.
Although Adebayo has come off the bench, he has led the Americans in scoring along with Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards. This is a testament to Team USA's offense that prides itself on sharing the ball with the player that is hot.
James will continue to cement his legacy as one of the most accomplished basketball Olympians of all time as Team USA faces Brazil on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.