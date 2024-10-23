Lakers News: LeBron James, Bronny James Officially Make League History in Season Opener
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James has just made NBA history.
Another way to slice that would be saying that 20-time All-Star L.A. combo forward LeBron James has made even more NBA history.
1For the first time ever in the league, a father-son tandem has suited up together. 20-year-old Bronny, selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC this summer, finally checked in to play next to his dad, 39-year-old LeBron, at the four-minute mark of the first half during the Lakers' 2024-25 regular season opener against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers, who opened up the second quarter on a 23-6 tear, were leading by 51-35 at the time.
Here's the big moment:
At halftime in Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers currently lead the Timberwolves by double digits, 55-42. Bronny James has played 2:41, has nabbed one rebound and scored zero points on 0-of-2 shooting from hardwood.
His dad, meanwhile, has logged eight points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field (0-of-2 from beyond the 3-point line), along with three rebounds and a block in 16:45.
All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis, at this point the team's best two-way player, already has 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor (0-of-1 from deep) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, three dishes, and a steal through a team-high 18:26. Starting combo forward Rui Hachimura is L.A.'s only other double digit scorer at the break, with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 from long range), three boards, an assist, a steal and one block.
Davis and LeBron's fellow Team USA gold medalist, All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards, is Minnesota's only double digit scorer, with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field (3-of-7 from deep) and 1-of-1 shooting from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-5 Georgia product has also grabbed three rebounds. Just-extended Defensive Player of the Year Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert leads both squads with nine rebounds.
Los Angeles has connected on a decent 41.5 percent of its looks from the floor overall through two quarters, which includes a brutal 16 percent on long range attempts. True to new head coach JJ Redick's offseason word, Los Angeles has been far more aggressive from 3-point land than it was in most of its games last year, going 3-of-19 on its triple tries in just the opening half.
