Lakers News: LeBron James, Bronny James Officially Make League History in Season Opener

The father-son duo is officially in the record books.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up with guard Bronny James (9) before the preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) warms up with guard Bronny James (9) before the preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James has just made NBA history.

Another way to slice that would be saying that 20-time All-Star L.A. combo forward LeBron James has made even more NBA history.

1For the first time ever in the league, a father-son tandem has suited up together. 20-year-old Bronny, selected with the No. 55 pick out of USC this summer, finally checked in to play next to his dad, 39-year-old LeBron, at the four-minute mark of the first half during the Lakers' 2024-25 regular season opener against the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers, who opened up the second quarter on a 23-6 tear, were leading by 51-35 at the time.

Here's the big moment:

At halftime in Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers currently lead the Timberwolves by double digits, 55-42. Bronny James has played 2:41, has nabbed one rebound and scored zero points on 0-of-2 shooting from hardwood.

His dad, meanwhile, has logged eight points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field (0-of-2 from beyond the 3-point line), along with three rebounds and a block in 16:45.

All-NBA Second Team center Anthony Davis, at this point the team's best two-way player, already has 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the floor (0-of-1 from deep) and 4-of-4 shooting from the foul line, seven rebounds, three dishes, and a steal through a team-high 18:26. Starting combo forward Rui Hachimura is L.A.'s only other double digit scorer at the break, with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the floor (1-of-2 from long range), three boards, an assist, a steal and one block.

Davis and LeBron's fellow Team USA gold medalist, All-NBA shooting guard Anthony Edwards, is Minnesota's only double digit scorer, with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field (3-of-7 from deep) and 1-of-1 shooting from the charity stripe. The 6-foot-5 Georgia product has also grabbed three rebounds. Just-extended Defensive Player of the Year Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert leads both squads with nine rebounds.

Los Angeles has connected on a decent 41.5 percent of its looks from the floor overall through two quarters, which includes a brutal 16 percent on long range attempts. True to new head coach JJ Redick's offseason word, Los Angeles has been far more aggressive from 3-point land than it was in most of its games last year, going 3-of-19 on its triple tries in just the opening half.

