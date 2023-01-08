Lakers News: LeBron James Cites Next-Man-Up Ethos In Four-Game Win Streak

The Lakers are in the midst of a four-game winning streak. They added to this win streak last night against the Atlanta Hawks, 130-114, and ultimately took the season series from the Hawks, 2-0.

It was a complete game, as five Lakers, including LeBron, scored in double figures to pick up their 18th win of the season.

James met with the Spectrum SportsNet after the game to discuss the win and the four-time NBA champion credited “the other guys” for the win

“It’s just next man up, it’s literally that. We understand that this season is very unique, it’s different than any other. We got guys in and out, we got guys out and in. Everybody has to stay ready. Guys just gotta be ready to go, no matter who we’re playing, no matter who our opponent is. Gotta be ready to go, show up and show out.”

The four other guys in double-figures for L.A. were Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder, Russell Westbrook, and Kendrick Nunn.

The most surprising from this list is definitely Kendrick Nunn; it was a season-high for him in most major categories last night, logging 27 minutes, scoring 23 points, three rebounds, and two assists while knocking down three threes.

Bryant has been spectacular since Anthony Davis went down. In the month of January, he has been averaging 19.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 1.0 APG.

When Thomas shoots the three, he’s making 33% of them.

Dennis has been playing great basketball in this win streak, and Russ continues to play his game off the bench.

It’s great and necessary for guys to do a little bit more than needed to pick up wins.

Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV are set to miss some time, and there has been no set date of when Davis will return to the lineup.

Hopefully, we can keep everyone playing healthy, and guys missing can come back when they are ready.

Keep it up tonight in Sacramento, fellas.