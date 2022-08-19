Lakers News: LeBron James & Dwayne Wade Producing Olympic Team Documentary

LeBron James and Dwayne Wade will be teaming up to produce a documentary about one of the most noteworthy USA Olympic basketball teams - the 2008 "Redeem Team". The documentary will release this fall on Netflix with both Wade and James serving as executive producers.

The "Redeem Team" doc will feature behind-the-scenes clips of the gold medal-winning team, including exclusive interviews with LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, and of course, archival footage of the undisputed team captain who was the driving force of redemption - Kobe Bryant. The Netflix feature will also have interview footage of the team's head coach, Coach K.

Dwayne Wade underlined the historical importance of the 2008 Olympic team (quotes via TheGrio Staff at Yahoo News).

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all stars, friends, and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — The Redeem Team!”

After the failures of the bronze-medal 2004 Olympic team, USA Basketball set out to construct a team that would put the United States back on top in the 2008 games. In addition to Kobe, LeBron, Melo, CP3, the team also featured Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Deron Williams, Tayshaun Prince, Carlos Boozer, Michael Redd, and Jason Kidd.

The Redeem Team did just that, cruising through their first seven games before facing a Spain team that featured the Pau and Marc Gasol, Rudy Fernandez, Ricky Rubio, and Juan Carlos Navarro.

After Spain cut Team USA's lead down to four in crunch time, Kobe Bryant and Dwayne Wade each drained three-pointers to help secure a 118-107 gold-medal win and re-establish Team USA in their rightful place on top.