Lakers News: LeBron James' Former Teammate Says LBJ Isn't a LA Great Quite Yet

LeBron James is an all-time great. One could even argue he is the greatest basketball player of all-time. James has a resume for the ages , including bringing a championship to Cleveland.

The 4-time-MVP has had a tremendous 19-year, soon to be 20-year career, in the league. He spent 11 seasons in Cleveland, four seasons with the Miami Heat, and James will is set to play his 5th season in Los Angeles.

LeBron James time with the Lakers has been something to behold. On the “Road Trippin’” podcast Richard Jefferson, a former teammate of James, believes LeBron shouldn't currently be considered as a Lakers all-time great.

“LeBron James has not done enough as a Laker to be on that list. Bron been there now — this is his fourth season, right? They’ve been in there four seasons. Two years, they haven’t made the postseason. One year, they lost in the first round. And one year, they won a championship.”

Jefferson went on to explain that there has been no level of consistency in his time with Los Angeles.

The former 18-year veteran is right on the nose. LeBron’s time in Los Angeles has been very inconsistent and a bit rocky at times.

When you think of Laker greats, they’re usually all-time greats and that is most certainly the case with the 37-year-old. But, with only one championship to show for, two seasons without making the postseason and one first round exit, it’s tough to put him up there with Lakers royalty.

Now, James did bring the Lakers back to national relevancy after years of poor-play, but that’s not good enough with the Lakers.

As a Laker and Laker fan, you expect to win championships and winning just one will not cut it.

If LeBron decides to retire as a Laker, he’ll have plenty of time to make his case as an all-time great Laker.