Lakers News: LeBron James Gets Massive Tom Brady Praise 'You’re Witnessing the Greatest Ever'
Tom Brady issued LeBron James a massive compliment at Fanatics Fest during an interview on James's The Shop show.
The Los Angeles Lakers forward held an episode of his show live at the convention, featuring football legend Tom Brady as a guest on the show.
Victor Wembanyama and popular streamer Kai Cenat also featured on the show, which brings together some of the biggest stars from across media and sports.
The conversations are meant to mimic a barbershop where people are relaxed and have free-flowing conversation.
The panel on Friday ended up talking about James's legacy in the NBA as one of the greatest of all time.
“The pressure and intensity that's been on him in the Olympics, the differnt teams he's been on, and he's always done things the right way," Brady said on the show.
"He's always risen above all the noise and the BS and continued to deliver. You’re witnessing the greatest ever, and I hope you all appreciate that.”
James is putting together an impressive resume, which many cannot deny. He is a four-time MVP, four-time NBA champion, four-time Finals MVP, 21 All-NBA finishes, and a 21 time All Star.
A season ago, he became the highest-scoring player in NBA history. He came into the league at the age of 19, and 22 seasons later, he is still playing at a top level.
His unprecedented success at an older age, combined with his achievements and longevity, give James a clear-cut case for being the greatest basketball player ever.
James appears ready for at least one more season of play, though he could end up playing two or three seasons to play with his other son, Bryce, who is entering his freshman year at Arizona.
If he does keep playing, each season will further cement his legacy as a one-of-a-kind athlete.
