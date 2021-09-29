LeBron James Has Warning To the Rest of the League About Anthony Davis

September 29, 2021
LeBron James Has A Warning To the Rest of the League About Anthony Davis

Laker fans, Laker writers, and certainly the Lakers themselves are already tired of hearing about the Lakers being too old to win. The season has not even started and the whole concept has become a trope and a cliche.

According to LeBron James, Anthony Davis is ready to show out. Yesterday word got out that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said Davis is ready to prove himself. Today, James added to that.

Between Rob Pelinka, and now the captain James, the word is getting out: Anthony Davis is ready to ball out. This leaves the question: what is Davis angry about?

Last year's first round exit was a whimper to the end of an NBA season where the defending NBA champions should have fought until the end. Between a roster that didn't quite gel on the court the way the previous season's did, and injuries to James and a hampered Davis--it just didn't work.

Davis has no intention of making the 2020 championship seem like a fluke. Davis has no intention of being seen as a player who had a few good years and then faded. Davis wants to be known as an elite player from his generation. Davis also wants to prove that this roster can work. 

Davis has dedicated his offseason to bulking himself up. It's been widely reported that Davis will be playing the 5 position throughout the season. It looks like it's time for Davis to play bully-ball. Davis, who already has an elite post game, is a skilled jump-shooter, can shoot the three-ball, and is quick with the ball. Adding muscle and bulk to that arsenal? That's scary. Get ready, Laker fans.

