The Lakers are getting set to play the best team in the Western Conference on Monday, as they travel to Denver to face off against the Nuggets. The Lakers are as hot as anyone, winners of five straight games, and undefeated in 2023. However, they will need all hands on deck to take down Denver, and the status of their superstar is now up in the air.

LeBron James entered the day as probable to play against Denver. However, Lakers' reporter Mike Trudell reported that he's now been downgraded to questionable, due to left ankle soreness.

LeBron played in the Lakers' back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, and helped the Lakers win an improbable game in Sacramento to extend their winning streak. The odds are already stacked against the Lakers to go into Denver and upset the Nuggets, but without LeBron, the task will be even taller.

Hopefully LeBron can get some treatment, and feel good enough to go for tonight's game. Tipoff is at 6 pm P.T. so LeBron still has some time to get ready for the matchup.

We'll update you on LeBron's status, as well as the status of the rest of the Lakers, closer to game time.

