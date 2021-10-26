    • October 26, 2021
    Lakers News: LeBron James Is Out Against The Spurs

    LeBron James will not play on Tuesday night against the Spurs with an ankle injury.
    If their slow start was not troubling enough, the Lakers are now going to be out one of their star players against the San Antonio Spurs. On Sunday night, LeBron James fell onto the ground grabbing his leg against the Grizzlies after guard Desmond Bane fell on his ankle. It seemed to cause quite the scare as fans feared the worst. 

    Despite being in a lot of pain, James was still able to get up and walk off the court. Although, James has been suffering a leg injury ever since.

    He was listed as probable on Monday, but that was downgraded to questionable the morning of Tuesday night's game. The NBA All-Star has now officially been labeled as out. He is suffering ankle soreness and is taking precautions early so things do not get worse. 

    The Lakers are now going to have to find their way to another win without their star player. With a start of two losses and a long fight to their first win, there could be another close game ahead of them. This will be a big test to see how well this team can adapt to losing a powerful player such as LeBron. 

