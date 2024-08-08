Lakers News: LeBron James is the Frontrunner to Win Olympics MVP Award
The Men's Basketball portion of the 2024 Paris Olympics is nearing its conclusion — and with it, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has emerged as the favorite to win the Most Valuable Player award.
Team USA has been dominant at the Paris Olympics, easily defeating teams by an average of 24.8 points. This is largely because of the NBA All-Star talent across the roster, including Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns.
Naturally, it only makes sense that a member of Team USA is the frontrunner for MVP. And according to the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA), the easy answer is none other than King James.
Throughout the Olympics, James has been a dominant force for Team USA, averaging 13.8 points, 7.8 assists (second at the Olympics), 5.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals across the first four games in Paris. While he isn't leading in any category, his consistency is unlike anyone else.
That being said, he isn't the only name being considered. Three other players are considered potential favorites to take home MVP honors.
The other member of Team USA that is considered a favorite to earn MVP is Durant. Not only did he win the title at the last Olympics in Tokyo, but he just broke the record for most total points scored at the Olympics in basketball history. Currently, Durant is averaging 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.
Then there's Nikola Jokic, this year's NBA MVP. After willing his team to a victory against Australia in the quarterfinals, Joker is hoping to do the same against USA in the semifinals. If he succeeds, there's no doubt he'll take MVP.
Jokic is averaging 19.3 points, 11.8 rebounds (first at the Olympics), 7.5 assists (fifth), and 2.5 steals (second) this year.
The last candidate who threatens James for the top spot is Dennis Schröder of Germany. Currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA, Schröder has been a dominant force in FIBA, earning FIBA World Cup MVP in 2023. If Germany goes all the way, it will likely be because of him.
Schröder is averaging 18 points, 8.8 assists (first at the olympics), 2.3 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game.
If James was the definite leader in any category, he would be a shoe-in for the title. However, a lot can happen in basketball, especially when there are multiple teams clamoring for gold.
