Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers News: LeBron James Listed As Questionable Ahead of Friday's Matchup

    Could LBJ return against his former team tonight?
    Author:

    The Lakers head back home tonight to take on the Cavaliers. Playing the sixth game of their very young season, Los Angeles will look to break even in the standings by chalking up a win. 

    The Cavs arrive at Staples on a little bit of a hot streak. After dropping the first two games of the season, they have won their last three. Those wins came against the Hawks, Nuggets, and Clippers. 

    The good news is that LeBron James' status has been upgraded ahead of the contest. His status was moved to questionable as of Thursday afternoon and there is a chance that he could return against his former team. 

    James injured his ankle in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies. His ankle was rolled up on and he was able to finish out that contest. But it was also the same ankle that James injured last season and had to miss significant time for. 

    Read More

    As a result, the Lakers opted to keep him out of the last 2 games on the road. Los Angeles won in overtime against the Spurs in game one before falling to the Thunder in embarrassing fashion on Wednesday night. 

    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Listed As Questionable Ahead of Friday's Matchup

    just now
    lebron-ad-westbrook
    News

    Lakers: NBA Expert/Insider Feels Russell Westbrook Needs time to Adjust to LeBron James

    39 minutes ago
    USATSI_16886816
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel Had A Short Response To Russell Westbrook's Performance

    13 hours ago
    dwight-howard
    News

    Lakers News: Los Angeles Is Not Taking Advantage of Their Biggest Strength

    14 hours ago
    dwight-ad
    News

    Lakers News: Anthony Davis Isn't Worried About the Offense, But the Defense is Another Story

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17033172
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves Goes Back to His College Home, And His Father Couldn't Be Prouder

    18 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers News: Teams Are Stepping it Up Against LA, But Frank Vogel Wants That

    19 hours ago
    Frank Vogel
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel, AD Speak On the Team's Poor Defense

    21 hours ago