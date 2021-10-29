Lakers News: LeBron James Listed As Questionable Ahead of Friday's Matchup

The Lakers head back home tonight to take on the Cavaliers. Playing the sixth game of their very young season, Los Angeles will look to break even in the standings by chalking up a win.

The Cavs arrive at Staples on a little bit of a hot streak. After dropping the first two games of the season, they have won their last three. Those wins came against the Hawks, Nuggets, and Clippers.

The good news is that LeBron James' status has been upgraded ahead of the contest. His status was moved to questionable as of Thursday afternoon and there is a chance that he could return against his former team.

James injured his ankle in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies. His ankle was rolled up on and he was able to finish out that contest. But it was also the same ankle that James injured last season and had to miss significant time for.

As a result, the Lakers opted to keep him out of the last 2 games on the road. Los Angeles won in overtime against the Spurs in game one before falling to the Thunder in embarrassing fashion on Wednesday night.