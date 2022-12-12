Lakers News: LeBron James Makes Lake Show History With Prolific Game

Father Time is undefeated; someone should tell LeBron that. James is in his 20th year in the league, not including all the playoff minutes he's logged over the years. He's still at the top of his game, and even though his athletic ability is not the same, he may be more polished now than ever.

On Sunday, James helped propel the Lakers with a win against the Detroit Pistons to snap their three-game losing streak, and in doing so, he surpassed another Laker legend, becoming the oldest player to log 35+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game.

James' game against the Pistons, compared to Friday's match against the Philadephia 76ers, was night and day. The 37-year-old played 37 minutes and put up 35 points, five rebounds, and five assists to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's long-lasting record.

It's amazing that the four-time MVP is still out there producing at such a high level for the purple and gold.

James has gotten a lot of slack since moving to L.A. He's produced and starred in tons of films and shows since signing with the purple and gold in 2018, but he's also still playing at a high level night in and night out.

The four-time champion is withstanding the test of time and trying to push the Lakers into playoff contention.

Congrats to King James on this incredible feat.